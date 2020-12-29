EAST PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island singer is warming up her vocal chords for New Year’s Eve in Times Square.

She’s taking the stage with legendary singer Gloria Gaynor.

Gaynor has been inspiring generations with the song “I Will Survive.” Some call it an anthem for 2020, and now, Gaynor will close out the year with a performance in Times Square honoring the front line heroes.

“I want the front line workers to take away our appreciation for them,” Gaynor told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

Joining her on stage will be East Patchogue resident Ana Salvemini.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be Gloria Gayner’s background singer for the past seven years,” Salvemini said.

“She is extremely talented,” Gaynor said.

It all started at a venue in Patchogue, when it was the Emporium in 2013. Salvemini went to see Gaynor in concert there as a fan, not knowing she’d eventually join her on stage.

“A friend of mine was opening for her, and it turned out about one year later, she was in need of a background vocalist and I auditioned,” Salvemini said.

That audition, from a video shot on her iPhone, led to touring the world.

Salvemini’s husband, Jimmy, is also a background singer for George Lamond.

That all changed for the couple when the pandemic hit.

“Every gig that we had on the books has been either canceled altogether or postponed,” Ana Salvemini said.

“We’ve had to defer all of our payments, all of our bills,” Jimmy Salvemini said.

Suddenly, the words of the song “I Will Survive” became their anthem. The couple, who met at a karaoke night, are relying on their musical talents to pivot.

They launched the company Amp DJ/Band Hybrid, marrying their band and DJ skills to perform at weddings and events.

Despite their struggles, the Salveminis are finding some positivity in the pandemic.

“It created an opportunity,” Ana Salvemini said.

Now it’s created another opportunity, ringing in the New Year with “I Will Survive.”

“You know, while they’re hearing the song, and we can look forward to 2021, we can spread some hope,” Ana Salvemini said.

“As they watch you perform on stage, what do you want them to take away from this all?” DeAngelis asked Gaynor.

“We will survive. We can do this,” she said.

The soundtrack for the new year ahead.

