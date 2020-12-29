NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Confetti will rain down Tuesday in Times Square — a small test of what’s to come on New Year’s Eve.

Representatives from the Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment will release the confetti from the Hard Rock Cafe marquee at 11 a.m.

One ton of confetti will be released on New Year’s Eve.

The NYPD has released details on street closures for the celebration.

This #NewYearsEve will be unlike any in the past due to COVID-19. Please take note of these street closures that will be in place in the days leading up to the ball drop, and know that there will be no pedestrians or spectators allowed in Times Square this year. pic.twitter.com/Pbom4vA5uf — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 28, 2020

The area from 41st Street to 49th Street between 8th and 6th avenues will be closed to traffic and pedestrians beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Street Closures Starting At Midnight On Dec. 31

· Area bounded by West 45th Street, on the South

· West 49th Street on the North

· 6th Avenue, on the East

· 8th Avenue on the West

Street Closures Starting At 3 P.M. On Dec. 31

· Area bounded by West 41st Street, on the South

· West 49th Street on the North

· 6th Avenue, on the East

· 8th Avenue on the West

The celebration is not open to the public this year due to the pandemic.

