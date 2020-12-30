Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mulchfest kicked off in New York City on Wednesday.
Christmas trees can be taken to local parks to be chipped and recycled.
There will be 33 chipping sites across the five boroughs, including parks and GreenThumb gardens.
“Rather than put your tree on the curb, you can bring it to a local park so it can be recycled, chipped up, and then go back into parks, streets trees or your backyard,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver.
The mulch will be used to nourish trees and plants in every corner of the city.
Mulchfest will run through Jan. 9.
Click here to find a Mulchfest tree drop-off location near you.
