NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released new video of a man they say vandalized multiple synagogues early Saturday morning in Brooklyn.

The incidents happened between 12:20 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Ocean Avenue and avenues J and L.

Police said the suspect drew graffiti on four locations, including derogatory phrases.

Surveillance video shows him walk up to one synagogue and pull out a red marker.

He’s accused of going inside another location, damaging two cabinets and stealing $20.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating. Gov. Andrew Cuomo instructed the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to help in the investigation as well.

“I was disgusted to my core to learn of the anti-Semitic acts of vandalism that occurred in Brooklyn over the weekend,” the governor said in a statement. “Let us remember, hate, in any of its forms, will not be tolerated in New York and we will always stand united against the cowards who seek to sow division and attack people for who they are or what they believe.”

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK