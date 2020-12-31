NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Minimum wage is getting a bump in the new year for workers in New York State and New Jersey.
New York’s minimum hourly wage goes up to $12.50 statewide Thursday.
It rises to $14 an hour on Long Island and in Westchester County.
There’s no increase in New York City, where it’s already at $15 an hour.
New Jersey is on a path to a $15/hr minimum wage – to uplift working families and strengthen our economy. Through our actions, the minimum wage for the vast majority of workers will increase to:
➡️ $12/hr in 2021
➡️ $13/hr in 2022
➡️ $14/hr in 2023
➡️ $15/hr in 2024 pic.twitter.com/OL7QOe0tMl
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 31, 2020
Then on Friday, minimum wage rises to $12 an hour for most workers across New Jersey.