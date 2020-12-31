CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Minimum wage is getting a bump in the new year for workers in New York State and New Jersey.

New York’s minimum hourly wage goes up to $12.50 statewide Thursday.

It rises to $14 an hour on Long Island and in Westchester County.

There’s no increase in New York City, where it’s already at $15 an hour.

Then on Friday, minimum wage rises to $12 an hour for most workers across New Jersey.

