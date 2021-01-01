NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver they say killed two people and then fled the scene Friday in Far Rockaway, Queens.
Officers noticed a Dodge Ram driving erratically around 5 a.m. near Ocean Crest Boulevard and Rockaway Freeway.
The truck then hit a Nissan Rogue, killing the 60-year-old driver and her 57-year-old passenger.
Family members identified the victims as Thelma Ried and husband Donovan Gibbon.
Police said the driver of the Dodge ran off, leaving his two passengers behind. They were both expected to be OK.
One passenger was charged with disorderly conduct.
Anyone with information about the driver’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
