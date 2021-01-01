NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City sheriffs busted several New Year’s Eve parties in violation of social distancing orders.

In Manhattan, deputies found 145 people dancing, drinking alcohol and smoking cigarettes inside 177 Prince Street. Authorities said people were not wearing masks and the space was overcrowded.

Three organizers were fined $1,000, and the promoter was ordered to pay $15,000.

01/01/21 @ 0100 HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bottle club @ 177 Prince Street, Manhattan: 145+ people, violation of emergency orders, no liquor license, warehousing liquor & health code violations, 4 charged with multiple offenses. pic.twitter.com/qVeQVVslev — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) January 1, 2021

The sheriff’s office said it received numerous 311 complaints about another party at Stars Hall on 46th Street in Brooklyn.

Deputies found 80 people dancing and smoking hookah. The organizer was issued social distancing and public health violations.

01/01/21 @ 0200 HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bottle club @ 55-30 58th Street, Queens, 300+ people, violation of emergency orders, no liquor license, warehousing liquor, obstructed egress & health code violations, 5 charged with multiple offenses. pic.twitter.com/ouiUZ6Pejq — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) January 1, 2021

In Queens, more than 300 people were caught dancing, singing karaoke and drinking alcohol inside Maspeth Bar/Lounge on 58th Street. Authorities said people were not wearing masks or social distancing.

The owner, his wife and a dj were issued several violations, and the bar was fined $15,000.

Indoor and outdoor gatherings in New York State have been limited to 10 people or less since mid-November.

