NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Charges were dropped against a 15-year-old boy accused with a group of cyclists who attacked at least one driver in Manhattan, police said Saturday.
Investigators determined the teen was not present and did not participate in attacks that were caught on camera on Dec. 29.
Viral video shows a group of cyclists terrorizing the two occupants of an SUV in the Flatiron District.
There’s also video showing what’s believed to be the same group of cyclists assaulting a taxi driver just five minutes earlier.
Police now say a 17-year-old has been charged in the case.
