NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City typically sees tens of thousands of people fill Times Square for New Year’s Eve, but the coronavirus pandemic has led to historic restrictions this year.

However, the few people who will be in attendance are perhaps the most deserving — an ER doctor, school teacher, grocery store worker and pizza delivery person, to name a few.

“Stay home” was the motto for most of 2020, and it will likely echo into the new year, especially Thursday in Times Square. What has been the center of worldwide attention for almost 120 years will be nearly empty.

“We’re going to have teams working up and down those blocks. Anyone that starts to gather will be told to move along,” NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said Wednesday. “We will not allow people to stand on the street corner and look up.”

Security will still be tight, but the NYPD will have about 80% fewer officers guarding the area than years past.

The event is closed to the public because of COVID-19. Just select VIP guests and about 40 local frontline workers and their families will be allowed. Each group will watch from separate viewing areas.

“I’m really happy to be here as one of the select few who get to kick 2020 out the door,” said Paul Nebb, and EMT from New Jersey. “I’ve never come to Times Square for New Year’s Eve before. It’s always been cold and crowded, and here is my opportunity.”

Organizers are overjoyed the could honor these heroes and their courage, saying they “helped the city and the surrounding area get through an unprecedented year.”

As crews set up the performance stages Wednesday, tourists came to get one last look at the crystal ball. By the time it drops, the area will be closed from West 49th to West 41st streets between 6th and 8th avenues.

“Disappointed, but not surprised,” Nadia Rodriguez, of Kansas, said.

“Just being here in general is a good experience — just being in New York City on New Year’s,” said Ike Anaghara, of Texas.

“We’ll enjoy it at home and watch it on TV,” Svet Lana Limburger, of Connecticut, added.

Even guests of the five big hotels in the freeze zone will have to stay inside.

The annual Coney Island fireworks and Central Park midnight run have also been canceled this year.

Street Closures Starting At Midnight On Dec. 31

Street Closures Starting At Midnight On Dec. 31

· Area bounded by West 45th Street, on the South

· West 49th Street on the North

· 6th Avenue, on the East

· 8th Avenue on the West

Street Closures Starting At 3 P.M. On Dec. 31

· Area bounded by West 41st Street, on the South

· West 49th Street on the North

· 6th Avenue, on the East