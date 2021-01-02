Comments
NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — Indoor youth sports can resume in some capacity across New Jersey on Saturday after they were put on pause nearly one month ago.
All indoor sports activities must be limited to 10 or fewer people, including athletes, coaches and referees. No spectators are allowed.
According to Gov. Phil Murphy’s office, exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis if more than 10 people are needed for a game.
Murphy said while the COVID infection rate has been high this month, it’s been stable. He believes teams will be able to limit the risk.
Interstate competitions remain prohibited.
