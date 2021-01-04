NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A child has died and another is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn.
According to police, it happened around 9:19 a.m. at 2025 67th Street in Bensonhurst.
Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened.
Police say the two victims are brothers from Staten Island, ages 4 and 6, and were struck after they were dropped off at a yeshiva. Police believe they were hit by the same blue van – a private school transport – that dropped them off at the school.
They were rushed to Maimonides Medical Center, where the 4-year-old was pronounced dead. The 6-year-old is in critical but stable condition.
Police say it is possible the driver of the van did not know the children were struck.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.
It happens all the time and yet nothing changes
How did this happen? Did one of the bike th^gs get behind the wheel of a car?