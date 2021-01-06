STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Ned Lamont wants 2021 to be the year Connecticut legalizes marijuana and sports betting.

The goals were among several announced Wednesday by the governor during his state of the state address, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported.

“Let this be the year of the Connecticut comeback,” Lamont said.

Acknowledging the tens of thousands of new families that fled small apartments and subway life for the state of Connecticut, the governor delivered the pre-recorded address from his office.

“In this coming year, we will be expanding our commitment to affordable housing, access to broadband, transit-oriented development, open-choice school incentives,” Lamont said.

He said partnerships with neighboring governors Phil Murphy of New Jersey and Andrew Cuomo of New York will grow, and, like them, he hopes to legalize marijuana, sports betting and internet gaming in 2021.

“Let’s not surrender these opportunities to out-of-state markets or, even worse, to underground markets,” Lamont said.

In anticipation of this, DraftKings has already announced a partnership with Foxwoods Resort Casino.

But in the meantime, because it has a large rainy day fund, Lamont said the state will be able to fund critical services without draconian cuts or broad tax increases.

Lamont also said being able to borrow at the lowest interest rates in the state’s history will help rebuild the economy. He’s also continuing to offer grants to struggling businesses.

“Moving forward, I think from the state it would be really nice if we saw delivery fees going down. A lot of our business is through takeout delivery right now,” Meghan, the manager of Kouzina Greek Taverna & Bar in Stamford, said.

Restaurants say this is the slowest time of the year, and capacity is currently limited to 50% inside.

That could change, though, when Lamont’s executive powers expire next month, unless the Legislature extends it.

As for election matters, Lamont said he wants to make absentee ballots and early voting permanent.

New and returning lawmakers were sworn in Wednesday outdoors so they could get to work immediately and stay at it until June when the session ends.

