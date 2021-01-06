Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A pair of big lottery jackpots are drawing attention and plenty of players.
Wednesday night’s Powerball prize stands at $410 million.
Tuesday night, the numbers were drawn for a $447 million Mega Millions jackpot.
The winning numbers are: 20, 43, 51, 55, 57 and the mega ball 4.
The Mega Millions website indicates there were several winners of lesser prizes, but no one claimed the jackpot, which will rise even further for Friday’s drawing – now at $490 million.
