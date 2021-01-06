CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A tractor-trailer accident caused major problems on the roads in the Bronx Wednesday morning.

The accident happened on the ramp from the Major Deegan Expressway to the westbound Cross Bronx Expressway, which takes one to the George Washington Bridge.

The tractor-trailer overturned on the ramp, completely blocking it.

Gridlock impacted the area, including the southbound Major Deegan Expressway.

