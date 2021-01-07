NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man who is believed to be armed has barricaded himself inside a bathroom at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital.

The incident started just before 10 p.m. Thursday at the hospital on East 67th Street, CBS2’s Cory James reports.

According to police, an emotionally disturbed man who was a patient at the hospital barricaded himself inside an emergency room bathroom.

We have been told that man is armed with a gun.

🚨 ADVISORY: There is an active police investigation occurring inside Sloan Kettering Hospital located at 425 E 67 Street. Please avoid the area & expect a large police presence. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/Vyf0oWEtdt — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) January 8, 2021

Police say portions of the hospital have been evacuated. Other portions of the hospital have been told to shelter in place.

Members of the Emergency Service Unit were sent to the hospital to diffuse the situation.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

