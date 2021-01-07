BREAKING NEWSNYPD: Armed Man Barricaded In Bathroom At Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Cory James
Filed Under:Cory James, Local TV, Memorial Sloan-Kettering, New York, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man who is believed to be armed has barricaded himself inside a bathroom at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital.

The incident started just before 10 p.m. Thursday at the hospital on East 67th Street, CBS2’s Cory James reports.

According to police, an emotionally disturbed man who was a patient at the hospital barricaded himself inside an emergency room bathroom.

We have been told that man is armed with a gun.

Police say portions of the hospital have been evacuated. Other portions of the hospital have been told to shelter in place.

Members of the Emergency Service Unit were sent to the hospital to diffuse the situation.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

Cory James

Comments

Leave a Reply