CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Great Kills, Local TV, Missing person, New York, Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a missing teacher and mother of two on Staten Island.

They say 53-year-old Kara McTigue is a teacher at Public School 57, but she hasn’t been to work in several weeks because she was recovering from COVID.

Her family says McTigue was last seen at her home in Great Kills early Wednesday morning.

She left behind her phone and credit cards.

Her sister says McTigue was been struggling since losing her father to the coronavirus in April.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

CBSNewYork Team

Comments
  1. Joe Wong says:
    January 8, 2021 at 11:32 pm

    She’s probably suffering from depression after the death of a loved one (her father). Lets all hope for the best, since the amount of suicides are sharply rising now due to Covid-19.

    Reply

Leave a Reply