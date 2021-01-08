Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a missing teacher and mother of two on Staten Island.
They say 53-year-old Kara McTigue is a teacher at Public School 57, but she hasn’t been to work in several weeks because she was recovering from COVID.
Her family says McTigue was last seen at her home in Great Kills early Wednesday morning.
She left behind her phone and credit cards.
Her sister says McTigue was been struggling since losing her father to the coronavirus in April.
She’s probably suffering from depression after the death of a loved one (her father). Lets all hope for the best, since the amount of suicides are sharply rising now due to Covid-19.