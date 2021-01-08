NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman seen in a viral video attacking a Black teenager at a SoHo hotel after falsely accusing him of stealing her cellphone has been arrested.

Miya Ponsetto, 22, was taken into custody Thursday in her home state of California.

Earlier this week, NYPD detectives flew out to speak with her and get a statement. CBS2 has learned they helped coordinate the arrest, but California police carried it out.

Ponsetto, now dubbed “SoHo Karen,” is behind bars without bail and could face criminal charges.

She’s accused of attacking 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. and his father inside the lobby of the Arlo Hotel last month.

According to booking documents, police tried to arrest Ponsetto while she was driving near her Ventura County home. They say she didn’t stop until she got home, and then “refused to get out of the car.” Deputies “forcibly removed her from the vehicle and arrested her.”

On Wednesday, Ponsetto’s attorney told CBS2 the incident was not about race.

“She just wants the family to know that she didn’t notice or care or concern herself with the race, creed, nationality or religion of the other party,” her attorney said. “She thought that was her phone, and she thought someone else had it.”

On Saturday, December 26, the woman in this video falsely accused an innocent 14-year-old teenager of stealing her cellphone. She then proceeded to physically attack him and fled the location before police officers arrived on scene. pic.twitter.com/qtZZWetBWH — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) December 31, 2020

After denying wrongdoing at first, now Ponsetto says she feels remorseful and wishes to publicly apologize to the teen and his family. But they don’t want it, saying in a statement, “Miya will be dealt with by law enforcement, and hopefully be charged with the assault of our child. We are not interested in what she has to say.”

The family also blames the hotel for letting something like this happen.

Their full statement:

“This is not about an apology from someone who until a few days ago was claiming she did nothing wrong, and in fact alleged Keyon Harrold Sr. had assaulted her. Someone who targeted a 14-year-old Black child because of the color of his skin. What it is about is significant, societal change. It’s about a system that condones and emboldens racial profiling and considers Black people guilty until proven innocent. A system, that exists and thrives because of institutions like the Arlo Hotel who enables the disturbing behavior of people like Miya Ponsetto, and instead of stopping the racist attack on our son, threw gasoline on the fire. Miya will be dealt with by law enforcement, and hopefully be charged with the assault of our child. We are not interested in what she has to say, in her feigning remorse, and we certainly will not provide her a public platform and audience to do as much. Our energy right now is directed at the healing of our son, and in bringing attention to the larger societal issues that led to the disgusting physical and verbal attack that continues to traumatize our family. This never should have happened. But the fact of the matter is, it did. We pray it is not in vain and brings us one step closer to living in a world where a 14-year-old Black child can enjoy brunch with his father without the threat of being profiled, targeted, falsely accused, and physically attacked.”

As for Ponsetto, she will be held in California but could be extradited back to New York City as early as Friday.

