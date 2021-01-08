CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Will Pepe Suspended With Pay, Allegedly Called In Sick To Work WednesdayBy CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Metro-North employee has been suspended with pay, accused of taking part in the rioting at the U.S. Capitol.

A photo shows Will Pepe inside the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon.

He allegedly called in sick to work that day.

The FBI is looking to arrest Pepe and says he will face federal charges.

