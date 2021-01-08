Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Metro-North employee has been suspended with pay, accused of taking part in the rioting at the U.S. Capitol.
A photo shows Will Pepe inside the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon.
He allegedly called in sick to work that day.
CRISIS IN THE CAPITOL
- Local Members Of Congress Recount ‘Disturbing’ Scene
- Child Psychologists Encourage Open Conversations With Children
- Photo Gallery: Pro-Trump Mob Storms U.S. Capitol Building
- CBS News Coverage
The FBI is looking to arrest Pepe and says he will face federal charges.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- SoHo Hotel Confrontation: Miya Ponsetto Arrested In California After Falsely Accusing Black Teen Of Stealing Cellphone
- Schumer As Senate Majority Leader Could Mean Needed Funding For New York, But Experts Urge Caution
- 15-Year-Old New Jersey Girl Battling Leukemia Finds Bone Marrow Match With All 5 Siblings: ‘The Odds Of That Happening Are Crazy’