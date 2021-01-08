Comments
By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hello!
It was cold Thursday even though the sun was beaming! We only hit a high temperature of 41 in Central Park with Monticello stuck below freezing all day. Overnight, skies clear again, and temps drop down to 30 in the city, twenties north and west.
Friday is a decent finish to the work week with temps in the lower 40s again, under mainly sunny skies with that storm staying offshore. We can see some clouds spilling north, but we should remain dry.
The weekend is cold but sunny.
Bundle up Friday morning, we have feels-like temps in the teens and twenties, yikes!
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- NYPD: Man In Custody After Barricading Himself In Bathroom At Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital
- SoHo Hotel Confrontation: Miya Ponsetto, Who Accused Black Teen Of Stealing Phone, Taken Into Custody In California
- COVID In New York: Distribution Restrictions For Vaccine Creating Tension Between Mayor Bill De Blasio, Gov. Andrew Cuomo