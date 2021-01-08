By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hello!
Today was cloudy, cold and on the drab side… Let’s move on, shall we?!
Waking up Saturday morning we can expect temps in the upper 20s, but the feels like will get down to the lower 20s. It will be so cold north and west; it will feel like the single digits! Yikes!
Saturday only gets up to 38 degrees, which is seasonal, but a little bit of wind will drive that down to 28 degrees in the afternoon… hence the term “ineffective sun.” So, it will be bright tomorrow, a good day for sunglasses and a gentle reminder of the sun’s harsh effects even in winter!
Sunday moderates a little bit, feeling closer to 40 degrees under mostly sunny skies. More clouds approach on Monday ahead of a close call with a coastal storm exiting south Tuesday morning.
Have a great weekend everyone and check back in with the latest.
