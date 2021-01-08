BREAKING NEWSNYPD: Officers Shoot Man Armed With Knife Inside Queens Home
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Marijuana, New Jersey, Phil Murphy

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A deal to legalize recreational marijuana in New Jersey appears to have suddenly collapsed.

On Friday, several senators pulled their names from a bill that would add penalties for those under 21 caught with marijuana.

Gov. Phil Murphy had approved this version of the bill and was set to sign it after a vote.

That vote was scheduled for Monday, but CBS2 has been told that vote is no longer happening.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

CBSNewYork Team

Comments

Leave a Reply