By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Despite bright skies much of the day it certainly was cold and breezy. Expect mostly clear, cold, and breezy conditions to continue overnight with temps well down into the teens for our northernmost ‘burbs… Temps bottom out around 30 in NYC.
Tomorrow will be another bright & breezy day, but temperatures should be a bit milder with highs reaching the low 40s. Monday is expected to be a partly sunny day with a chilly breeze once again as temps top out around 40.
A weak area of low pressure is expected to pass safely southeast of the region Tuesday, with perhaps some more clouds south of NYC… But for now, it looks like things stay dry.
Have a great night!
