NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — High levels of carbon monoxide in an apartment building in East Harlem sent five people to the hospital Saturday.
The FDNY responded to the building on East 110th Street around 10:30 a.m.
Firefighters detected high levels of CO on the top floor of the building.
There’s no word on the cause.
Five people inside the building were taken to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
