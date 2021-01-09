NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At least seven firefighters were hurt battling a raging fire in Flushing, Queens.

It took more than 200 firefighters several hours to knock the flames down early Saturday morning, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

Several businesses – including a pharmacy, a restaurant and a hair salon – were either damaged or destroyed.

The flames also spread to the back the buildings, forcing one roof to collapse.

The flames were raging when FDNY crews first arrived just before midnight late Friday night.

Investigators believe the fire started in a hair salon on the first floor of a three-story building near 37th Avenue and Main Street.

Firefighters said the flames spread to two adjacent buildings, which they said made the fire more difficult to knock down.

Crews were still working to put out hot spots around 9 a.m. Saturday.

No one was believed to be inside any of the buildings during the fire, but seven firefighters were injured and taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

