NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At least six people were hurt when a fire broke out in Queens.
Dozens of firefighters responded around 5 a.m. Monday to the scene on 108th Street in Corona.
There’s no word on what start the fire inside the four-story building.
The flames are now under control, and those injured are expected to recover.
