CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:FDNY, Fire, Local TV, New York, Queens, Sunnyside

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At least six people were hurt when a fire broke out in Queens.

Dozens of firefighters responded around 5 a.m. Monday to the scene on 108th Street in Corona.

There’s no word on what start the fire inside the four-story building.

The flames are now under control, and those injured are expected to recover.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

CBSNewYork Team

Comments

Leave a Reply