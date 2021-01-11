CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crash, Driving While Intoxicated Shirley, Local TV, Long Island

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 19-year-old was charged with driving while intoxicated after he flipped his car and slammed into a house on Long Island.

Police said Jefersson Soysos hit a brick pillar before crashing into the front of the home just after midnight in Shirley.

The person inside the house was not hurt.

Soysos was taken to Long Island Community Hospital to be treated for his injuries. He’s expected to be OK.

