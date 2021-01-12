CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they’re searching for a suspect who hit another man in the head with a hammer at a Manhattan subway station.

It happened around 11 a.m. Sunday at the 175th Street station.

Police said the 46-year-old victim was waiting for a southbound A train when the suspect walked up and hit him in the back of his head.

The victim was treated for pain at the scene, but refused further medical attention.

Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

