HANOVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — At least one person is dead and several are injured after a van crashed Wednesday in Hanover, New Jersey.
It happened shortly before 11 a.m. near exit 2 in the eastbound lanes of Route 24.
Chopper 2 was over the scene, where the van overturned in a patch of trees down an embankment — just off an exit for the Columbia Turnpike.
The van was believed to be carrying a group of workers to a job.
As many as 15 people may have been hurt.
It’s unclear what caused the crash.
