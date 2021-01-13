CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crash, Hanover, Local TV, Meg Baker, New Jersey

HANOVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — At least one person is dead and several are injured after a van crashed Wednesday in Hanover, New Jersey.

It happened shortly before 11 a.m. near exit 2 in the eastbound lanes of Route 24.

Chopper 2 was over the scene, where the van overturned in a patch of trees down an embankment — just off an exit for the Columbia Turnpike.

 

The van was believed to be carrying a group of workers to a job.

As many as 15 people may have been hurt.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

Check back with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

CBSNewYork Team