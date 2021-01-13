BREAKING:House Votes To Impeach President Trump A Second Time
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a consumer alert as a pet food recall is expanded after the death of dozens of dogs.

Midwestern Pet Foods makes “Sportmix” pet foods for dogs and cats.

The company says a toxin that can grow on corn was found in packages made in its Oklahoma plant.

Now it’s recalling all its products containing corn made in that plant.

More than 70 dogs have reportedly died and more than 80 have gotten sick.

For more information on the recall, please click here.

