NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens man who may have been involved in a new plot against the U.S. Capitol is in FBI custody.

It’s one of several investigations into local people, including some who allegedly participated in last week’s deadly riot.

The NYPD tells CBS2 the Queens man has been on the department’s radar before. He’s now accused of making threats online about the capitol.

He was identified as 40-year-old Edward Florea, of Middle Village.

The joint terrorism task force is holding him on weapons charges after he allegedly wrote online that he is a member of the Proud Boys and wanted to arm people to travel to Washington, D.C.

PHOTOS: FBI Searching For Suspects Who Stormed U.S. Capitol Building

A flier is also being disseminated online and on the streets of New York City, calling for an armed march on all state capitols Jan. 17.

“They’re openly advocating violence. That in and of its self is a crime,” security expert and former FBI agent Manny Gomez told CBS2. “All local, city and federal law enforcement should be ready, and on standby, and have a plan and have leaders that will enforce that plan.”

Metro-North employee Will Pepe, who CBS2 was told called out sick to go to last week’s riot, is expected to be arraigned in federal court Wednesday.

Aaron Mosofsky, the 34-year-old son of a Brooklyn Supreme Court judge, is potentially facing 10 years in prison after photos showed him at the capitol with a police riot shield and bulletproof vest.

MORE: FBI: Aaron Mostofsky, Son Of Brooklyn Judge, Arrested For Storming U.S. Capitol Building

The FBI is sending a strong message to those who are considering similar behavior.

“The FBI will find you, arrest you, and do our part to ensure you face the full force of the federal criminal justice system,” Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin said Tuesday. “Regardless if it was trespassing on the capitol or you planted a pipe bomb, you will be charged and you will be found.”

So far, more than 100,000 digital tips have been sent to the FBI, and 160 investigations are open across the country, with 70 arrests and counting.

“Just the gamut of cases and criminal conduct we’re looking at is really mind blowing,” Sherwin said.

CRISIS IN THE CAPITOL

Meanwhile, the FBI says it received notice one day before the riot warning of war at the Capitol to all levels of law enforcement. An online thread read in part, “Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in and blood from their BLM and Antifa slave soldiers being spilled… Get violent. Stop calling this a march or rally or a protest. Go there ready for war. We get our president, or we die.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state police say there will be increased security at the state capitol.

Meanwhile, Sen. Chuck Schumer called for the FBI to add all those involved in the riot to the “no-fly” list. The FBI says it’s actively looking to do so.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK