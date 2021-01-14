NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday detailed plans to rebuild New York City with major infrastructure projects.
It was part four of his State of the State address.
The governor says increasing mass transit capacity around New York City is a priority.
The first step was the new Moynihan Train Hall, which opened Jan. 1 across from Penn Station.
“Now, we will expand our vision with a new Manhattan Midtown West development project to create a new West Side transit hub and build upon it with new residential, commercial and public works projects,” Cuomo said.
The governor says rebuilding Penn Station itself is the next step.
He also plans to transform Pier 76 from a police tow pound into a park.
