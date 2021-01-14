NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man accused of throwing a scooter at an MTA bus, shattering its windshield.
The incident happened Dec. 18 just after 11 a.m. on Lafayette Avenue near Rosedale Avenue in the Bronx.
Surveillance video from inside the bus shows a man on a scooter ride in front of the bus, cutting in front of it from the driver’s side.
He then gets off the scooter and throws it at the windshield before picking the scooter up and walking away.
Police say the 56-year-old bus driver was struck with debris when the windshield shattered and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries to his eyes.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
