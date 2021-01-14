NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than 200 firefighters battled an intense fire in Williamsburg on Thursday.
The FDNY says it broke out on the second floor of a three-story apartment building on Montrose Avenue just after 6 p.m.
The flames then took over the third floor, burned through the roof and spread to three other buildings.
All residents were able to get out safely.
FDNY Chief of Department John Sudnik provides an update from the scene of a 5-alarm fire at 244 Montrose Avenue in Brooklyn. Read more: https://t.co/79RmvDHyYm pic.twitter.com/uE0XrTuxsR
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
