TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered all state employees to work from home next Wednesday, Inauguration Day.
The governor says because of increased security concerns across the country, employees will work remotely.
There is no specific threat in New Jersey, but state capitols in all 50 states are on alert for potential trouble.
Plastic orange barriers have gone up in Trenton around the statehouse since the Capitol attack.
New Jersey State Police Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan said he couldn’t recall a time when communication with federal, state and local authorities about the possibility for violent protests had ever been as “robust” as it is now.
Authorities also say they’re preparing for the possibility of violent demonstrations on Sunday by supporters of President Donald Trump in state capitals across the country.
Murphy implored people to stay home on Sunday.
“The fewer folks in and around Trenton, the better,” Callahan said.
