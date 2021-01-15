DEVELOPING STORYMTA Bus Partially Hangs Off Cross Bronx Expressway Overpass After Crash, Several Injured
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several people were injured when an MTA bus crashed and partially went over an overpass in the Bronx late Thursday night.

The FDNY says it happened around 11:10 p.m. on the Cross Bronx Expressway at University Avenue.

Several people were injured when an MTA bus crashed and partially went over an overpass in the Bronx on Jan. 14, 2021. (Credit: Citizen)

Video shows the front section of an MTA double bus hanging off the overpass.

The FDNY says nine people were injured. One person suffered serious injuries, two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and six people had minor injuries. They were all taken to local hospitals.

No other cars were involved in the accident.

MTA officials were on the scene to investigate.

