PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day has become a day of service for many people, and it’s taking on new meaning during the pandemic.

The holiday challenges people to find ways to improve their communities, and this year many are finding that opportunity at their local food pantries, where the pandemic has caused unprecedented need.

At Father English Food Pantry in Paterson, New Jersey, director Carlos Roldan is always desperate for help. The need in his community is just so high.

“This past Saturday, we had a food truck from the community food bank with 19 palettes of food, and I was here by myself. I didn’t have volunteers,” he told CBS2’s Christina Fan.

He was overcome with emotion this MLK Day to see so many student volunteers from Montclair State University.

Valerie Chica and Stephanie Pena said they wanted to give back on the day of service, and they wanted to pick an event that was in-person.

“Yes, it’s nice to be able to send out letters and be able to interact online, but that connection when you come in person — I feel like you do a lot more,” Pena said.

“Hearing other people’s experiences and stories — that opens my eyes,” Chica added.

Pre-pandemic, the Dioceses of Paterson fed about 7,000 people a month. That need has since tripled to 21,000 a month.

The staggering demand shocked volunteers.

“It’s absolutely so insane. I feel so bad for all these families,” said Pena. “I didn’t know it was that hard.”

In New York City, parents and children volunteered, as well, to package and distribute food. A City Meals on Wheels event hoped to prepare 20,000 boxes for seniors in need.

“I think being in service is always important, and it shouldn’t just be done on Martin Luther King. But it’s a good thing to do it on this day, because he was in service to people as a whole,” Manhattan resident Karen Foncette-Moore said.

Back in Paterson, the diocese has also created a justice committee in honor of Dr. King Jr. The purpose is to highlight any racial or social injustices happening in the community.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.