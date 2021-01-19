NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A U.S. Army soldier is facing terrorism charges, accused of plotting to blow up New York City’s 9/11 memorial and other landmarks.
Manhattan federal prosecutors say 20-year-old James Bridges, also known online as Cole Gonzales, was arrested Tuesday in Georgia.
He is also charged with providing support to ISIS to attack American soldiers in the Middle East.
Officials say Bridges was caught after providing details of terror plots online to an undercover FBI employee.
