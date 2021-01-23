By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
BRRRR! It was a bona fide bone-chilling Saturday will air temps in the 20s and 30s, and wind chills in the teens and 20s!
Expect clear skies through the night with the blustery conditions persisting… Some of our northernmost ‘burbs may feel like zero degrees!
Tomorrow will be a similarly cold day despite ample sunshine… Temps will be in the mid 30s and a strong wind will continue, so the wind chills will be with us once again. Bundle up!
Monday will start off bright but with clouds filling in later in the day. Winds will be much lighter, but it’ll still be cold in the upper 30s. Late Monday night a few snow showers are possible, lasting into Tuesday… Stay tuned!
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:
- Exclusive: Woman Brutally Attacked At Harlem Liquor Store Says Suspect Tried To Bite Her Eye Out: ‘That’s An Animal. That’s Not A Person’
- New York City Temporarily Closes 15 Vaccine Hubs, Cancels Thousands Of Appointments Due To Shortage
- NYPD: Kevin Gavin Killed 3 Women At Carter G. Woodson Houses, A Home For Seniors In Brooklyn