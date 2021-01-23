By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist, Weather Producer

Bundle up! We’re looking at a dry, but very cold weekend. Despite the sunshine, temps will be struggling to get much above freezing.

Highs this afternoon will be in the low 30s, but with a bitter NW wind gusting to 30+ mph, it’ll only be feeling like the teens out there. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows around 22 in the city and teens for the suburbs. Waking up tomorrow morning, wind chills will be in the single digits and teens… even feeling below zero for some to the N&W.

Sunday features another day of bright skies and cold temps. Winds will be slightly lower and with temps a few degrees higher, it won’t feel as harsh… but still plenty cold enough! Wind chills top out in the 20s for Sunday afternoon.

Monday stays dry to start off the new work week, although clouds will be on the increase through the day. Temps rebound to near normal, reaching the upper 30s. Late Monday night into Tuesday is when we’re tracking our next risk of snow. As of now, it’s not looking like a major event… But the Tuesday morning commute could be a bit messy. Stay tuned as we get closer.

Have a great weekend!

