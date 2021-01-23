NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man accused in the attempted rape of a 58-year-old woman in Queens.
It happened on 92nd Street in Woodhaven around 6:30 p.m. Friday. Investigators released images of the suspect Saturday.
Police say the man approached the woman from behind, knocked her to the ground and threatened her with a knife.
The suspect took off when a good Samaritan intervened, according to police.
The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
