CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, Queens, Rape, Woodhaven

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man accused in the attempted rape of a 58-year-old woman in Queens.

It happened on 92nd Street in Woodhaven around 6:30 p.m. Friday. Investigators released images of the suspect Saturday.

(credit: NYPD)

Police say the man approached the woman from behind, knocked her to the ground and threatened her with a knife.

The suspect took off when a good Samaritan intervened, according to police.

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:

CBSNewYork Team