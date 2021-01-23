NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An investigation is underway Saturday after an NYPD car was stolen and found completely stripped on cinder blocks in the Bronx.

CBS2 obtained photos of the damage.

Sources told CBS2 the unmarked Ford Taurus was taken from East 167th Street in Foxhurst on Tuesday. It was found Friday on Boone Avenue in the West Farms section.

The car was on cinder blocks and stripped of its contents.

