NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An investigation is underway Saturday after an NYPD car was stolen and found completely stripped on cinder blocks in the Bronx.
CBS2 obtained photos of the damage.
Sources told CBS2 the unmarked Ford Taurus was taken from East 167th Street in Foxhurst on Tuesday. It was found Friday on Boone Avenue in the West Farms section.
The car was on cinder blocks and stripped of its contents.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:
- Exclusive: Woman Brutally Attacked At Harlem Liquor Store Says Suspect Tried To Bite Her Eye Out: ‘That’s An Animal. That’s Not A Person’
- New York City Temporarily Closes 15 Vaccine Hubs, Cancels Thousands Of Appointments Due To Shortage
- NYPD: Kevin Gavin Killed 3 Women At Carter G. Woodson Houses, A Home For Seniors In Brooklyn