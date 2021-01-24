NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a police-involved shooting in Queens on Sunday night.
CBS2’s Cory James has learned two NYPD officers were taken to Long Island Jewish Hospital. It wasn’t immediately clear if the officers were injured in the shooting.
James was at the scene near 97th Avenue and Allendale Street, where there was a significant police presence. Multiple investigators surrounded a vehicle, but it was not immediately known why.
However, officials said at some point Sunday night a man was shot in the chest and taken to Jamaica Hospital.
Video shows officers at the scene of the shooting in a neighborhood where there are many homes.
Please stay with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com on Monday morning for more on this developing story.
