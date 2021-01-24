By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Bundle up! We’re looking at another bitter day to finish out the weekend, although it won’t be as harsh as yesterday. Temps will reach the low to mid 30s this afternoon and with a brisk NW breeze continuing, it’ll feel more like the 20s (compared to teens Saturday). Still… cold!

High clouds will be on the increase this evening, so you’ll notice that as we head toward sunset. Tonight will be very cold once again with temps dropping into the 20s around town and teens for the suburbs. Winds will diminish and skies will clear a bit overnight.

Monday is in fine shape to start the work week. A bright start will give way to clouds through the day as our next system approaches. Highs will be right around average for this time of year, in the upper 30s. Any flakes will hold off until late Monday night, mainly after midnight for NYC.

The Tuesday morning commute will be a bit messy as our next snow maker arrives… As of now, it’s a light event with a general 1″ to 3″ possible through the day. Some mixing is likely for points south and east, especially right along the coast. If enough warm air gets in, far south may even be a mainly rain event. For anything more than 3″, you’d have to be in the mountains far N&W.

Again, nothing major but enough to make for some slick travel. We’ll update as we get closer. Enjoy the rest of you weekend!

