By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was another bright but blustery day across the region Sunday as sunshine didn’t help to boost temperatures at all. Many spots were stuck below freezing.
Skies will remain mostly clear overnight and the cold will continue, but the winds will die down. Still, chills will be in the teens and even single digits for some.
Monday will start off bright but with clouds thickening throughout the day. Temps should reach the upper 20s. A few snow showers are possible late Monday night, lasting into Tuesday.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:
- Exclusive: Woman Brutally Attacked At Harlem Liquor Store Says Suspect Tried To Bite Her Eye Out: ‘That’s An Animal. That’s Not A Person’
- Gov. Cuomo Urges New Yorkers To Get COVID Vaccine: ‘We’ll Make It Accessible, But We Need You To Accept It’
- Brooklyn Business Manager Arrested After FDNY Finds Over 900 Propane Cylinders Stacked In Warehouse