NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another unlicensed nightclub in the city was shut down over the weekend.
New York City Sheriff deputies said when they raided the spot in Queens, they were immediately met with resistance.
Investigators said 41-year-old Marco Chacon tried to physically restrain authorities when they entered the location on Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside just after midnight on Saturday night.
Police allegedly found a crowd of 64 people, unlicensed alcohol, and a fortified door that could have been deadly if a fire broke out.
Chacon is facing a long list of charges, including resisting arrest and hosting a mass gathering.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:
- Exclusive: Woman Brutally Attacked At Harlem Liquor Store Says Suspect Tried To Bite Her Eye Out: ‘That’s An Animal. That’s Not A Person’
- Gov. Cuomo Urges New Yorkers To Get COVID Vaccine: ‘We’ll Make It Accessible, But We Need You To Accept It’
- NYPD: Group Assaults Man, Robs Him Of Phone, Clothes In Chinatown