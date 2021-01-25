NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A fire in Brooklyn has left a firefighter with serious injuries.
The fire broke out just before 9 a.m. in a two story building on 85th Street near 20th Avenue.
The fire started on the first floor and spread to the second.
More than 100 firefighters responded to the blaze.
The firefighter is expected to survive.
The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately released.
