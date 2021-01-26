NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City yellow cab drivers demand Mayor Bill de Blasio deliver on a promise to provide much-needed debt relief.
Dozens of cab drivers rallied outside Gracie Mansion on Tuesday, saying the pandemic is pushing them to the brink of collapse.
Back in August, the mayor said a bailout for taxi drivers could be possible if a new administration came to Washington.
With President Joe Biden now in power, taxi drivers say now is the time to act.
Drivers say they are working up to 12 hours a day and don’t have enough to pay bills and put food on the table.
“We are in a position to lose everything that we worked for. This is not this country. This country was not made for that. You work, you get what you deserve,” one driver said.
The union representing taxi drivers is calling for outstanding medallion loans to be capped at $125,000 and refinance payments to less than $800 a month.
In a statement, the mayor’s office said it’s “optimistic” that more federal relief will become available.
