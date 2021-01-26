NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New COVID testing requirements take effect Tuesday for international travelers coming into the U.S..

This comes just as a new variant has been discovered in the country, and as concerns grow nationwide about a shortage of vaccine doses.

The new rules require all air passengers 2 and older to show proof of a negative test within three days. That applies for travelers and U.S. citizens.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the change in mid-January, but it’s now federally mandated under President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, the first case of a highly contagious new variant from Brazil has been detected in Minnesota. Scientists worry the vaccines may not be as effective at stopping it.

The vaccine rollout is still a slow start. The CDC says of 41 million doses shipped by the federal government, only 22 million have been administered.

The White House pointed blame at the Trump administration.

“The confusion around this issue, which we acknowledge there is some confusion, speaks to a larger problem, which is what we’re inheriting from the prior administration, which is much worse than we could have imagined,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Biden said his administration is getting a handle on the supply issues.

“I think we’ll be able to do that this spring, but it’s going to be a logistical challenge that exceeds anything we’ve ever tried in this country,” he said.

This comes as Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says four new cases of the U.K. COVID strain have been confirmed in the state, bringing its total to eight. In some encouraging news, Connecticut is now the fourth in the nation in the number of vaccine doses administered so far, with a total of more than 300,000 people.

“Right now, it’s 75 and older,” he said. “Pretty soon, we’re going to be expanding that.”

New York, however, is hitting pause on using stadiums as mass vaccination sites. Mayor Bill de Blasio insists the city has the ability to vaccinate 500,000 people a week, except for one thing.

“Unfortunately ran into the buzzsaw of lack of supply and lack of flexibility of how we use the supply we have,” he said Monday.

New Jersey is already having issues with its new phone hotline. Many people were unable to get through.

The line was set up to help elderly and vulnerable people with limited access to computers, and was swamped with 17,000 calls in the first hour.

“I have four seniors that I’m trying to help get vaccines for,” New Jersey resident Marice Leo said. “The New Jersey line basically send you to the website. Isn’t the point of the lines for people who aren’t going to a website?”

As for the new travel restrictions, if for some reason a flight is delayed for more than three days, passengers will be required to take another test.

