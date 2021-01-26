NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer was shot in the Bronx on Tuesday.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. at Lafayette Avenue and White Plains Road in the Soundview section.
Police say the officer was shot in the back. Further details on the shooting have not yet been released.
ADVISORY: Please avoid the area of Lafayette Avenue & White Plains Road in the Bronx due to an ongoing police investigation. Expect emergency vehicles and traffic in the area. More information when available. pic.twitter.com/vCsOrOK56R
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 27, 2021
It’s believed police have two suspects in custody.
The officer was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
Stay with CBSNewYork.com and CBSN New York for the latest on this developing story.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK