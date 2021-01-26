BREAKING NEWSNYPD: Officer Shot In Back In The Bronx
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer was shot in the Bronx on Tuesday.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at Lafayette Avenue and White Plains Road in the Soundview section.

Police say the officer was shot in the back. Further details on the shooting have not yet been released.

It’s believed police have two suspects in custody.

The officer was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

