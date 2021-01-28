NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A brazen electric bicycle theft was caught on video over the weekend in Brooklyn.
It happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday at an apartment building near Ocean Avenue and Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay.
Surveillance video shows two men walk into the building with bolt cutters and take the elevator to the fourth floor.
They’re seen cutting the chain around an e-bike in the hallway.
Police said one suspect took off in a black, four-door sedan. The other rode away on the e-bike.
The 42-year-old man who owns the bike told police he uses it to make food deliveries.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.